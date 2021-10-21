GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Volunteer State Community College celebrated its 50th anniversary at a celebration on campus on Thursday.
After a year of virtual learning, new president Dr. Orinthia Montague said students are overjoyed to be back on campus.
“They’re committed to achieving their goals. They’re dedicated and willing to put in that extra work and it’s very different than attending a four-year school where you know the major part of your time is going to class and maybe some extracurricular activities,” Montague said. “We are their community’s college.”
Vol State now employs more than 800 people and has more than 7,000 students enrolled this fall.
Winnie and Charles Lee
Vol State student Winnie Combs co-hosted the WVCP radio show and her great grandfather, Charles Lee, was an interview guest. Lee served as one of the original faculty members at the college starting in 1971.
Vol State President Orinthia Montague (center) with staff members at the event. Left to right: Lesa Cross and Janice Herrin, Public Relations; Campus Police Chief Angie Lawson and Officer Mondricus McKinley; Vice President for Business and Finance, Beth Carpenter; and Joey Bowling, Manager of Payroll Services.
Volunteer State Community College staff
Vol State 50th anniversary celebration
Vol State student Chloe Duvall opened the event with a solo musical performance.
Volunteer State graduation 2019
Graduates at the 2019 ceremony at Volunteer State Community College.
Original Volunteer State faculty and staff
The original faculty and staff of Volunteer State Community College posed for a picture in 1971. Now more than 800 work at the Gallatin-based school.
Vol State sign 2021
The sign outside Volunteer State Community College in 2021.
Volunteer State graduation
A graduation class at Volunteer State Community College during the 1970s.
Vol State Groundbreaking
Officials break ground for Volunteer State Community College in 1970.
Vol State sign 1972
A student poses next to the Volunteer State Community College sign in 1972.
