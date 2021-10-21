The school celebrated 50 years on Thursday.

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Volunteer State Community College celebrated its 50th anniversary at a celebration on campus on Thursday.

After a year of virtual learning, new president Dr. Orinthia Montague said students are overjoyed to be back on campus.

“They’re committed to achieving their goals. They’re dedicated and willing to put in that extra work and it’s very different than attending a four-year school where you know the major part of your time is going to class and maybe some extracurricular activities,” Montague said. “We are their community’s college.”

Vol State now employs more than 800 people and has more than 7,000 students enrolled this fall.

