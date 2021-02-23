PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - Two people have died in separate homes from weather-induced hypothermia during last week’s winter storm.

Portland officials said a man and a woman were found in different homes that had no heat. The homes they were found in were around 25 degrees when the people were found.

The deaths are two of 12 reported in Tennessee because of last week’s winter storms.

12 die from weather-related incidents in Tennessee The Tennessee Department of Health said 12 people have died from weather-related incidents.

One person in Brentwood died after a sledding accident. A 70-year-old in Overton County died while walking to a neighbor’s home after not having power for several days. The man had a heart attack and died. In Dickson County, a man died when he walked out onto a frozen pond to save two calves that had fallen in. While trying to get them out, he fell into the water. A child died after sledding into a pond in McNairy County. Four deaths have been reported in Shelby County and one death in Maury and Lawrence counties.