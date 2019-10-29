MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who broke into a Millersville church, and stayed awhile.
The pastor of Bethel Baptist Church released photos that showed a man who broke in. Photos showed that he stole food and ate it, watched TV, spent the night in the church sleeping on a couch before leaving the next morning.
The thief took $50 from the pastor’s office from the church’s charity fund, then he took the pastor’s truck.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
