MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who broke into a Millersville church, and stayed awhile.

The pastor of Bethel Baptist Church released photos that showed a man who broke in. Photos showed that he stole food and ate it, watched TV, spent the night in the church sleeping on a couch before leaving the next morning.

The thief took $50 from the pastor’s office from the church’s charity fund, then he took the pastor’s truck.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

