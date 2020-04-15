NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There are thousands of English as Second Langauge students in Tennessee.
That means English is their second language and they need remote lessons while in quarantine.
"I have Arabic, Japanese, Chinese students," said Beech High School teacher Marci Butler.
Butler has students from around the glove and when COVID-19 forced everyone into quarantine, she knew she had to get creative.
"I definitely was like, 'I'm going to do whatever I can," she said.
Butler found another English langauge teacher in New Jersey who had created and posted lesson plans online, but they needed to be translated. Butler started contacting every bilingual person she knows.
"We had a teacher that knows Romanian, and then my old neighbor speaks Russian," said Butler.
So far they have translated eight weeks worth of lessons into 26 languages. At last check they had been downloaded more than 18,000 times.
"Reading, writing, listening, speaking, she even has math in there, she's got science," said Butler.
Perhaps the most profound lesson learned: the power of people stuck in isolation coming together to help each other.
"I was not the brains behind this, but just being able to help out does the heart good," said Butler.
The lessons are for students from kindergarten through eighth grade and they are technology free, meaning once the lessons are downloaded, all students need are paper and a pencil to complete. This is important since many students may not have full-time access to a computer.
