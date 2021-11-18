NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that Noah and Amber Clare have been found safe in California.

UPDATE: #NoahClare and #AmberClare have been found safe and sound, just outside of San Clemente, CA! Jake Clare is in custody!More details soon! pic.twitter.com/XNSXeOFqPi — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2021

Noah and Amber were found safe outside San Clemente, CA. Jake Clare is in custody, according to the TBI.

Gallatin Police reported Noah Clare missing on Sunday, Nov. 7 after the 3-year-old was not returned home to his mom in Gallatin after overnight visitation with Jake Clare at his Beaver Dam, KY, home. Police said Jacob Clare left his home with 16-year-old Amber Clare and Noah either late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Police said he left Kentucky to drop off his son Noah.

On Tuesday, the TBI reported that the car Jake Clare had been driving was found in San Clemente, CA. The TBI said the car had been left at a shopping center and was impounded on Saturday, Nov. 13. Law enforcement didn't learn that the care was impounded until Tuesday after an Amber Alert was issued.

The TBI said Jake Clare bought the car used to travel across the country on Oct. 30 on Facebook Marketplace.

The Beaver Dam Police reported Amber Clare as a runaway juvenile on Nov. 5. Noah Clare was reported missing on Nov. 7 when his mom said he had not been returned from a scheduled visit.

Also on Nov. 7, the TBI said license plate readers in Arizona took a picture of the car Jacob Clare had purchased on Highway 95 in Parker, AZ.