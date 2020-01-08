GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The suspects being chased by a Hendersonville police officer when he was killed in the line of duty were in a Sumner County court on Wednesday.
Kevin Jordan and Emani Martin were running from Hendersonville police last week. They took off across I-65 and Officer Spencer Bristol was struck by a car while chasing them.
The two appeared in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Wednesday. An initial hearing was set for later this month.
Bristol was laid to rest on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.