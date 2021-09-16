MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - A suspect with warrants out of Sumner County was shot and killed while officers in Shelby County attempted to serve warrants Thursday afternoon, the TBI announced on Thursday night.
Officers with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit in Shelby County attempted to serve arrest warrants around 12:40 p.m. to an individual in the 2100 block of Ptarmigan Trial in Memphis. Officers made entry into the home in an attempt to find the suspect.
While inside the home, officers were fired upon and at least one officer returned this fire. Memphis Police reported that a Shelby County deputy was grazed by gunfire and was injured while attempted to retreat from the home through a window. A Memphis Police officer returned fire and was injured while attempted to retreat from the home to avoid gunfire from the suspect.
The suspect retreated into a room within the home, according to Memphis Police. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office SWAT made entry into the room and located the suspect, who was dead. Police did not know if the officer struck the suspect or if the suspect suffered a self-inflected wound.
Both injured officers, a Memphis Police officer and a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-critical injuries, according to police.
