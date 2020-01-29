HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for an unknown suspect who made two purchases at Sam’s Club using credit card information stolen from a victim living in Indiana.
Police said the suspect entered Sam’s Club on Jan. 11 and made the purchase.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact detectives at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.
