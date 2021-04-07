COTTONTOWN, TN (WSMV) - The suspect in a shooting at a home in rural Sumner County was found dead by authorities after he fled the scene on Wednesday morning.
Dontarius Long, 25, of Springfield, was found dead by Sumner County deputies from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Long was identified by witnesses as the person who shot a man in the face at a home in the 100 block of Shun Pike.
Long and a 17-year-old girl from Springfield were seen leaving the home after the shooting, heading toward Highway 76.
The teen was later spotted walking down a driveway on Pond Road near Highway 25. She was taken into custody without incident.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter spotted Long lying on the ground. Deputies were directed to Long’s direction. Deputies arrived and found Long dead.
The 24-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he underwent surgery.
The teen was later released to her guardian.
Deputies said it appeared the incident began over previous relationship issues.
