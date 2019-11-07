GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A teacher was arrested outside Station Camp High School last week on a charge of driving under the influence.
According to court documents, a Sumner County deputy was called on Oct. 30 to the school in reference to a possible teacher being intoxicated in the parking lot. Deputies encountered Serena Cooper in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Pathfinder. The deputy said he could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Cooper.
Deputies said Cooper was removed from the vehicle and they had to help support her as she was not able to stand. The deputy was unable to perform a field sobriety test.
Cooper is listed as a math teacher, according to the school’s website.
Cooper was charged with DUI – first offense. Her court date is set for Jan. 21, 2020.
