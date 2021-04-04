GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a teen who was last seen leaving her Gallatin home on Thursday.
The sheriff’s office said Tyliyah Law, 16, left her home on Thursday and was last seen by her juvenile brother.
Tyliyah stands 5’5” and weighs 190 pounds. She has black hair with a low-fade cut and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jean jacket, a pink Nike shirt with lime green writing and an orange decal, blue jeans and black Nike shoes with a gold stripe.
If you know of Tyliyah’s whereabouts, call Sumner County Emergency Communication Center at 615-451-3838 and ask to speak to a Sumner County deputy.
