GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County Schools will begin the spring semester in Distance/Remote Learning model for all students, the school system announced on Wednesday.
“Due to the sustained trends in new active cases as we go into the holiday, I am making the decision to begin the spring semester in the Distance/Remote Learning model for all students, starting Jan. 6 through 8,” Director of Schools Del Phillips wrote in a letter the Sumner County Schools team, parents and families. “Beginning next semester in the Distance/Remote Learning model will allow time for those that may have been exposed during holiday celebrations to recover before returning to in-person school.
“I realize this is an unusual start to the new semester, but I believe it’s necessary to accomplish our goal of safely education our students.”
Phillips said the school system would make a decision on Jan. 6 using the most current data available for the following two weeks of school (Jan. 11-22).
“As we approach this holiday break, I continue to evaluate data daily to make the safest decision possible for our students, staff and families. We continue to see a steady increase in the total active cases across the county. That is a trend that’s been consistent for more than 21 day sin the latest surge,” Phillips wrote in his letter. “I do not have a crystal ball, but all indications are this surge will continue throughout the holiday break and possibly well into next semester.
“Ideally, we would have all students on campus, receiving instruction five days per week, but we want to accomplish that thoughtfully and safely based on the most current data.”
Phillips praised school leaders for their work in 2020 to allow students to attend class in building.
“It has been a challenging year, but with your help and support our school system has risen to the challenge of safely education our children during this unprecedented time,” wrote Phillips. “Our school leaders, teachers and staff did a tremendous job outlining a campus specific plan to manage COVID-19 across our campuses. Each school implemented their specific plan with an extremely high degree of success. Our staff worked hard to mitigate the spread of the virus, but we realize it takes more than just us doing our part. It takes everyone within our community doing their part personally to substantially reduce the number of new cases in our county. We continue to encourage everyone to do their part to help defeat this virus and slow its spread and impact.”
Sumner County moved to an extended hybrid learning model after the Thanksgiving break. The school system also reduced capacity for indoor athletic events. The school system is reviewing additional measures to hopefully allow athletes to continue competing in the safest way possible.
Sumner County Schools has implemented quick access to testing for all staff to take a free COVID-19 test at the system’s health clinics or in their school buildings where they are administered by the school nursing staff.
“Quick, easy and free access to testing will dramatically reduce the lag time between close contact, symptoms and a known result,” Phillips wrote. “We hope this will reduce the number of close contact exposures and lost classroom time moving forward.”
