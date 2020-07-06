GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt announced on Monday that he has issued an executive order effective midnight Tuesday that requires face mask coverings be worn.
On Monday, 1,636 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sumner County along with 52 deaths.
Check back for updates on this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.