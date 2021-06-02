GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A man granted furlough to attend his sister’s funeral who fled from family members has been captured in Alabama.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said Casey Jamison was taken into custody in Cullman, AL, on Tuesday night.

A Cullman County deputy spotted a car that had been reported stolen in Murfreesboro damaged and parked by the roadside. The car was still warm to the touch with the door open and keys in the ignition. A K9 was called to the scene and tracked to a nearby utility trailer where Jamison was found underneath.

Jamison was granted a furlough by a Sumner County judge to attend his sister’s memorial service on Friday in Greenbrier, TN. He was allowed to attend the service with family members. Following the visit with the family, the sheriff’s office said Jamison fled from the family members entrusted to watch him.

Deputies in Alabama located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and charged him with those offenses in addition to charges related to the stolen vehicle.

Jamison, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for charges including theft of more than $10,000 and evading arrest, will be returned to Tennessee after his Alabama charges are settled. When he is returned to Sumner County, he will complete his current sentence and face new charges for the escape.