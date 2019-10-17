GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Sumner County trusty who walked away from his work assignment is back in custody.
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said Casey Jordan, 24, left the Sumner County Animal Control on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. He is thought to have stolen a car shortly after leaving his job.
Jordan is later accused of stealing another car in Portland before he was brought back into custody.
Jordan had been serving a sentence for violation of probation. The original charges for that incident were theft over $1,000 and burglary.
