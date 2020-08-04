GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Sumner County teacher has been arrested on a charge of sexual battery by an authority figure, according to court documents.
Police said Caleb L. Bullock, 26, was arrested on Monday after a 17-year-old claimed he was assaulted by the defendant five times between the years of 2019 and 2020.
The defendant told Gallatin Police he was touched by Bullock five times during that period. Police said Bullock has engaged in a pattern of behavior where he repeatedly calls, texts and visits the victim’s home.
Police gathered evidence that said Bullock had apologized to the victim for touching him. Bullock is approximately seven years older than the victim and in a position of trust as he taught youth classes, singing and devotional activities at their church where the victim was growing up.
Bullock is listed on the website of Ellis Middle School in Hendersonville as an eighth-grade language arts teacher. Bullock has been employed by the Sumner County Schools system for four years. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
Bullock is facing five charges of sexual battery by an authority figure. Bond has been set at $20,000.
