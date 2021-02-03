GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County Schools will return to full-time traditional school schedule beginning Monday, Feb. 8, the district announced on Wednesday.
All elementary, middle and high school students will attend school five days a week until further notice.
“The district’s goal has always been to balance providing students with as much in-person instruction as possible while maintaining the health and safety of staff and students,” the district said in a statement. “We will continue to consider multiple factors when making our decisions. It is difficult for anyone to make long term projections during this pandemic, but our goal in each decision is to safely maintain continuity of instruction, consistency and routine for students, parents and teachers.”
The schedule for elementary and CDC will not be impacted by the change. They will continue attending school five-days a week.
Sumner Virtual Academy students will receive communication about any schedule changes from their teachers.
