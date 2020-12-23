GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt has extended the mask mandate for his county through Feb. 27, 2021, the mayor announced on Wednesday.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 73 allowing the county mayor’s to issue the mask mandates.

“Sumner County is still experiencing a substantial increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases. After continued discussions with local hospital administrators, health professionals, and our local health department, I have decided that it is in the best interest for the safety of our citizens to extend the Executive Order to wear face coverings in public places in Sumner County,” Holt said in a news release.

Holt’s new executive order requiring masks will go into effect on Dec. 29 at 11:59 p.m. when the previous order was set to expire.

Sumner County Schools previously announced it would begin the second semester virtual learning to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the schools.

“While the vaccine is beginning to make its way into our community, the virus is still here and continues to pose a risk to everyone, especially during flu season. It is important that we continue to take steps to slow the spread of the virus in order to prevent continued detrimental effects on our everyday lives,” Holt said. “Businesses need to remain fully operational, citizens need to be able continue to perform their daily activities, schools need to remain open, and our hospital need to have adequate capacity to treat those in need of care. This can be accomplished by following social distancing guidelines, washing our hands frequently, wearing face coverings when not able to practice safe social distancing and staying home when sick. My purpose is to take action now to protect the health and well-being of our citizens and to preserve our economy.”