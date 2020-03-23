GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt has joined Nashville by issuing a “Safer at Home” declaration effective Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.
“Our priority is to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of our community. I am asking citizens to stay at home and limit exposure to others,” said Holt in a news release. “The sooner we stop the spread of the virus, the sooner we can all get back to business.”
The Safer at Home declaration begins at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 24 and shall remain in effect for seven days, subject to extension.
