GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Just under two weeks away from the start of school, Sumner County is in serious need of bus drivers.

The county has added 16 new buses to the fleet, but they still have dozens of driver's seats to fill.

"As the economy around Nashville has gotten better, it seems like we've had more struggles finding bus drivers," Sumner County Schools spokesperson Jeremy Johnson said.

For the second year in a row, Sumner County is preparing to start a school year down 40 drivers.

On any given day, the county can be as many as 60 drivers short if more call out.

"We ask parents, especially in the first couple weeks, to just be patient," Johnson said, adding that it isn't a job for everyone. "The day-to-day task of taking a giant yellow school bus and driving it through traffic and navigating from one place to another."

The district does its best to equip the drivers as best they can. The new fleet comes with the latest-in-technology cameras, designed to monitor student and driver behavior.

"It also gives us the ability to monitor the behavior of other drivers around the bus," Johnson said.

The county offers full or part-time driver jobs with benefits.