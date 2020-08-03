Students in Sumner County headed back to school today, but this school year will be a lot different for everyone involved.

 

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Students in Sumner County are heading back to school today, but this school year will be a lot different for everyone involved. 

Middle and high school students and teachers headed back into the classroom will have to follow a new mask requirement.

The order was issued after Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt announced he would be extending the county's mask mandate through Aug. 29. 

The school district says schools are subject to all local and state requirements regarding mask usage. 

While elementary students are not required to wear masks or face coverings at school, the district says they are strongly encouraged to do so. 

Middle Tennessee School Start Dates

School Start Date Virtual In-Person
Metro Nashville Public Schools August 4th Yes
Sumner County Schools August 3rd Yes
Wilson County Schools August 17th Yes Yes
Rutherford County Schools August 10th Yes
Cannon County Schools All Students: August 14th Yes Yes
Smith County Schools August 7th Yes Yes
Trousdale County Schools In-Person: July 30th, Virtual: August 3rd Yes Yes
Macon County Schools August 24th Yes Yes
Montgomery County Schools August 31st Yes Yes
Cheatham County Schools All Students: Aug. 14th, Pre-K/Kin. Aug. 20th Yes Yes
Robertson County Schools August 12th Yes Yes
Williamson County Schools August 7th G 3-12 Pre-K, Kin., G 1-2
Dickson County Schools Last Names A-L: Aug. 3rd, M-Z: Aug. 5th, All Students: Aug. 7th Yes Yes
Hickman County Schools Abbreviated Day: Aug. 3rd, First Full Day: Aug. 5th Yes Yes
Maury County Schools August 10th Yes Yes
Warren County Schools August 12th Start, A-L: Mon/Wed, M-Z: Tues/Thurs Yes Yes
De Kalb County Schools August 3rd Yes Yes
Putnam County Schools August 3rd Yes Yes
Jackson County Schools Last Names A-L: Aug. 5th, M-z: Aug. 7th, All Students: 10th Yes Yes
 
 

