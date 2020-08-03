GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Students in Sumner County are heading back to school today, but this school year will be a lot different for everyone involved.

Middle and high school students and teachers headed back into the classroom will have to follow a new mask requirement.

The order was issued after Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt announced he would be extending the county's mask mandate through Aug. 29.

The school district says schools are subject to all local and state requirements regarding mask usage.

While elementary students are not required to wear masks or face coverings at school, the district says they are strongly encouraged to do so.