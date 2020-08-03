GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Students in Sumner County are heading back to school today, but this school year will be a lot different for everyone involved.
Middle and high school students and teachers headed back into the classroom will have to follow a new mask requirement.
The order was issued after Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt announced he would be extending the county's mask mandate through Aug. 29.
The school district says schools are subject to all local and state requirements regarding mask usage.
While elementary students are not required to wear masks or face coverings at school, the district says they are strongly encouraged to do so.
Middle Tennessee School Start Dates
|School
|Start Date
|Virtual
|In-Person
|Metro Nashville Public Schools
|August 4th
|Yes
|Sumner County Schools
|August 3rd
|Yes
|Wilson County Schools
|August 17th
|Yes
|Yes
|Rutherford County Schools
|August 10th
|Yes
|Cannon County Schools
|All Students: August 14th
|Yes
|Yes
|Smith County Schools
|August 7th
|Yes
|Yes
|Trousdale County Schools
|In-Person: July 30th, Virtual: August 3rd
|Yes
|Yes
|Macon County Schools
|August 24th
|Yes
|Yes
|Montgomery County Schools
|August 31st
|Yes
|Yes
|Cheatham County Schools
|All Students: Aug. 14th, Pre-K/Kin. Aug. 20th
|Yes
|Yes
|Robertson County Schools
|August 12th
|Yes
|Yes
|Williamson County Schools
|August 7th
|G 3-12
|Pre-K, Kin., G 1-2
|Dickson County Schools
|Last Names A-L: Aug. 3rd, M-Z: Aug. 5th, All Students: Aug. 7th
|Yes
|Yes
|Hickman County Schools
|Abbreviated Day: Aug. 3rd, First Full Day: Aug. 5th
|Yes
|Yes
|Maury County Schools
|August 10th
|Yes
|Yes
|Warren County Schools
|August 12th Start, A-L: Mon/Wed, M-Z: Tues/Thurs
|Yes
|Yes
|De Kalb County Schools
|August 3rd
|Yes
|Yes
|Putnam County Schools
|August 3rd
|Yes
|Yes
|Jackson County Schools
|Last Names A-L: Aug. 5th, M-z: Aug. 7th, All Students: 10th
|Yes
|Yes
