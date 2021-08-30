HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One student was injured after an incident involving “War Teams” from Hendersonville and Beech high schools on Saturday, Hendersonville Police said in a news release.
Police said the incident escalated to criminal activity that resulted in severe injuries to one of the students.
Police were called to investigate on Sunday and determined the students were participating in “War Teams” stemming from sports rivalries between the two schools. The “War Teams” were “patrolling” the Publix shopping center when the first fight began with an exchange of Airsoft gunfire between the two groups.
The incident then moved into the parking lot of Hendersonville High School where a fight ensued between students from both schools. During the fight, one student from Beech High sustained serious injuries. A 17-year-old juvenile and 16-year-old juvenile from Hendersonville High were charged with robbery, simple assault and vandalism under $1,000.
“Hendersonville Police would like to emphasize that although they support friendly sports rivalries between schools, they do not condone the type of behavior that was displayed during this interaction from students participating from both schools,” the police department said in a release. “It is important for these rivalries to remain controlled for the safety of the students as well as others in the community.”
Police said any future actions taken by students that escalate into criminal acts will be charged accordingly.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigative Division at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
