HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Drake's Creek Park is a popular place in the middle of the city, but when it comes to cell service, people have issues.
"It's spotty and in certain areas you have no reception whatsoever," said Jamie Bertotti, the former President of the Tennessee United Soccer Club.
"Probably, in the top five of complaints I get for all the issues in the city, this is in there," said Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary.
Clary said the lack of cell service at the park has become a major safety concern.
"We want people to feel safe. We want them to be able to call to get some assistance as quickly as possible," said Clary.
It's also inconvenient considering these days sports fans look for tournament scores on their phones.
"Also, the concession stands, they're not able to take credit cards," said Clary.
The city recently contracted with a company to build a new cell tower, and it's not costing the city a dime. In fact, Hendersonville will make money because the tower company will be leasing the land.
"It cannot get here soon enough," said Bertotti.
Clary said once this project is complete, the city will still have work to do because, like so many places in the Midstate, the city is growing like crazy and already. They've identified several other popular spots with spotty service.
"There's a lot more traffic on that bandwidth than there used to be. There's also a greater demand for so much that's going on electronically and we haven't kept up," said Clary.
Clary hopes the new tower will be complete in six months or less.
