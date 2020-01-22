NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Sumner County lawmaker has introduced a bill to toughen penalties against people who flee law enforcement that causes an injury or death to the officer.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, introduced the Spencer Bristol Act in honor of the Hendersonville Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 30.

Bristol was pursuing a fleeing suspect on foot following a crash and high-speed car chase that began in Hendersonville. Bristol was struck by oncoming traffic during a foot pursuit across Interstate 65 and died as a result of his injuries.

“He was trying desperately to apprehend that person in order to keep the public safe. Unfortunately, this criminal put him – and everyone else on the roadway that night – in danger and it cost Officer Bristol his life,” Lamberth said in a news release.

The Spencer Bristol Act (HB1805) significantly increases the penalties for evading arrest when a law enforcement officer is injured or dies in pursuit of a fleeing suspect. Currently, evading arrest is a Class D felony punishable by not less than two years and not more than 12 years in prison. The legislation would raise the potential felony to Class A, punishable by 15-60 years in prison.

“Our law enforcement officers put the protection of others ahead of their own safety each and every day; sometimes they pay the ultimate price in the line of duty,” Lamberth said in the release.

Lamberth and Reps. Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville, and Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster, and Sen. Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, are co-sponsors of the legislature.

“Passage of this law ensures those who recklessly endanger the lives of our brave men and women in law enforcement are justly held accountable in Tennessee,” Lamberth said in a release.

Previous coverage: