GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County Schools started this week and some parents feel like the district wasn’t prepared enough to begin classes.

One mother who spoke to News4 said she wishes more information was communicated to parents about what things would look like.

“My days of checking in on him and eating lunch with him are over,” said Gennie Eyer, who has a sixth grader in the Sumner County School District.

Eyer is used to stopping by school to check on her 12-year-old son Cayden, but because of COVID-19, that’s no longer allowed.

Due to multiple learning disabilities, Cayden takes special classes and his mother wishes a plan was put in place earlier as to how things were going to work.

“I understand they want to see what was going to happen with coronavirus, but they waited to close to the start of school date to say, ‘here’s what we’re doing and hear are the options,’” said Eyer.

Eyer believes the school district wasn’t ready to start this week.

After hearing Rutherford County delayed its start date to Aug. 13, she said Sumner County should have done the same.

Getting information, she said, hasn’t been easy and she’s worried about what things will look once Cayden moves from the hybrid schedule and goes to school full-time in two weeks.

“I wasn’t given his ID and the teacher said, ‘Don’t worry. I will email it to you.’ That was on the 30th and I just got the ID yesterday,” said Eyer. “I think they could’ve thought that through a little better and pushed it back and given teachers, students and parents more time to prepare for this.”

Sumner County Schools officials said 26 additional teachers were hired for the school year and the district has allocated teaching positions based on enrollment, including virtual enrollment.

While the district expects there to be kinks to work out due to the circumstances, it will work with parents the best they can.

“We have had an excellent first week of school. The feedback we have received from our building leaders and teachers has been overwhelmingly positive,” district spokesman Jeremy Johnson said in a statement to News4. “They have consistently voiced their interest in beginning future school years in a hybrid schedule for the first week. Our principals and campus leadership teams worked hard this summer to create re-entry plans tailored to their school campus which led to greater attention to detail this week and an overall smooth start to the school year. We are really proud of our students, staff and parents for adjusting to the new routines and working together to get the school year off to a great start.”

Some parents reached out to News4 on Thursday that said they have had a great experience this week and feel like school officials have done the best job they can.

