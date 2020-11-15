William Abell
 

William Abell left his Hendersonville home around 9:30 a.m. Police said he has dementia and has been experiencing hallucinations. (Photo: Hendersonville Police Department)

 
 

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police have concluded a  search for a missing 83-year-old man who has dementia and has been experiencing hallucinations.

He was located by officers shortly after going missing.

Police said William “Bill” Abell left his Hendersonville area home around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in a white Ford F-250 four-door diesel pickup truck with a large bed topper with Tennessee license plate 056MFY. Police said Abell does not drive.

Generic Ford pickup truck
 

Police believe William Abell may have left in a white Ford F-250 diesel pickup truck similar to the truck pictured. (Photo: Hendersonville Police Department)

 

Hendersonville Police ask that anyone who may see Abell, his vehicle or have information in the case to call Hendersonville Police via the Sumner County Emergency Communications Center at 615-451-3838 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

 
 
 

