HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting at a home on Colonial Drive on Tuesday evening.
Hendersonville Police responded to a burglary complaint in the area of Colonial Drive and learned that the complaintant had sustained a gunshot wound.
If you have information about the incident, contact Hendersonville Police’s Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.
