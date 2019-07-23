GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - This fall, when students in Sumner County return to school, the schools will be equipped with a number of life-saving items, including a defibrillator.

In addition to Epinephrine pens for allergic reactions, the schools are prepared to respond to life-threatening bleeding with tourniquet kits, as well as an AED.

The Automated External Defibrillator has helped the Sumner County School District become one of the first "Heart Safe" districts in the state.

And it's not just School Nurses who receive life-saving training, with teachers also receiving AED training, along with school-wide AED drills, in the case of a health emergency.

School Nurse Manager Lisa Herren told News 4 that the district wants to remain responsive to emergency medical situations. "The medical field is constantly changing, and we just have to change with it," Herren said.

On training nurses and teachers with the AED, Herren said they "just hope we never have to use it."

With regard to Epi Pens, Herren noted "lots of students are not aware they have an allergy, until they have that first reaction. If it happens at school, we need to be prepared."

School nursing staff are in some cases the only medical staff in some kids' lives.

77 new chronic illnesses were diagnosed within Sumner County, thanks to a School Nurse referral. Among the health issues discovered by the nurses, diabetes, epilepsy, and even blood clots are now receiving medical attention.

One emergency treatment that has received a lot of national attention lately, Narcan, used to treat a narcotic overdose, is in the district, but only in the hands of Sumner County School Resource Officers, and to date they've not need to use one.