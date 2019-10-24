HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police need your help identifying a man wanted for his role in a phone scam.
Hendersonville Police said the suspect called the victim and pretended to be a Microsoft representative. The suspect then redirected the victim to a website that allowed them to have total control over their computer.
Police said the suspect created a fake bank deposit that appeared to go in the victim’s bank account.
The suspect then asked the victim to buy Walmart gift cards to return the money. The suspect went to a Shelbyville Walmart to shop using the gift cards. He was seen in surveillance video wearing different outfits four times all in the same day.
Cyber security expert is a Mark Johnson at LMBC Information and Security said criminals continue to get more and more tech savvy.
Johnson said it’s a reminder for people to become more vigilant.
"Through your own method of identifying how to communicate to them. Go to the bank’s website, find the customer care number, call them, ask them if they intended to call you, chances are they didn’t,” said Johnson. “The internet is not necessarily always a safe place and you have got to be careful where you are going.”
He said that no business would ever ask you for gift cards.
“If you do a refund from an organization that’s the end of the transaction. They are not going to ask you to repay that in a gift card from another organization them," said Johnson.
Johnson said with the with the holiday season approaching we are bound to see more and more of these types of scams.
He recommends searching for the website beforehand.
Johnson advises people not to click the ad links, and to click the link that links directly to the site. He said this will help to ensure you’re going to the legitimate website.
Something that cyber security experts say is very easy.
