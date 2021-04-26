GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A teen who left his Portland home with an older brother after a family argument may be in Nashville, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Jeff Lopez, 17, left his home in Portland, TN, on foot after a family argument. He left with his adult brother, Hugo Lopez.
Jeff Lopez was last seen wearing a red/black jacket and sweatpants.
Family members believe the brothers are staying in Nashville, possibly moving from motel to motel. Their exact location is not known.
Jeff Lopez stands 5’4” tall, weighs around 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you know the whereabouts of Jeff or Hugo Lopez, contact your local authorities or call the Sumner County Emergency Communications Center at 615-451-3838.
(0) comments
