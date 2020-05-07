GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Another resident at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has tested positive for COVID-19, the facility told families in an email on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after 23 patients at Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing have died from COVID-19.

Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing officials said the unidentified resident had "previously tested negative twice," but on May 3, the patient was running a fever.

"Our staff immediately acted and proactively moved the resident into isolation when the individual began showing symptoms. Our committed team of nurses and doctors followed all protocols swiftly and effectively," the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing said in the email.

On Monday, the patient was tested and it was confirmed on Wednesday that the patient tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, the resident "remains in isolation and is being cared for by our dedicated staff."

"The well-being of our residents and staff is our top priority, and we will continue to take all appropriate measures in cooperation and coordination with local and state health officials, as well as the CDC, to keep our community safe," the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing said in the email.