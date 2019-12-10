GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Publix supermarket will be opening in Gallatin.
The grocery store just signed to be an anchor store in a new development along Highway 109. It’s expected to break ground in 2020 and be a $20 million investment in the area. There will be nine other store spaces in the development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.