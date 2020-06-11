PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - A Portland man was arrested on multiple charges in relation to child pornography, according to the Portland Police Department.
Robert Dickmann, 46, was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation began in mid-May after police received a cyber tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to three confirmed child pornography images to Metro Police.
Metro Police determined that Portland was the location of the criminal activity.
Police obtained a search warrant for Dickmann's home and numerous electronic devices were seized. Police said Dickmann made incriminating statements during an interview in regard to the possession of the images and videos.
Police discovered that Dickmann was in possession of over 150 images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone. Dickmann was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor - over 100 images, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor over 50 images, one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on a $180,000 bond. The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.
"This case is a great example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement share information and work together in the pursuit of child safety," Portland Police Chief Jason Williams said in a news release.
