PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested after a standoff after police received a call to a Bennett Street home for domestic violence.
Portland Police was called at 2:18 about the domestic incident. Officers spoke with the victim, a family member of the suspect, at a neighbor's house. Glynn T. Mooneyhan, 41, was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
According to the news release, the victim was choked by Mooneyhan.
Officers attempted to speak with Mooneyhan, who was still inside the home. Mooneyhan refused to leave the house and communicated with officers through a window. He told officers he was not coming out and later appeared at the window holding a knife and taunting officers to enter the home.
The Sumner County Emergency Response Team and negotiators responded to the scene because Mooneyhan had a weapon. ERT attempted to talk to Mooneyhan to surrender, but was unsuccessful. Police fired a chemical agent through a front window. Mooneyhan exited the house and surrendered without incident.
Mooneyhan was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries and then taken to the Sumner County Jail. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and has a court appearance set for June 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.