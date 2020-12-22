HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Dean of Students at Pope John Paul II High School died after a motorcycle accident on Monday night, the school announced on Tuesday.
The school said Mike McLaren died in the crash. In addition to serving as Dean of Students, McLaren taught social studies and was a coach.
“Mike holds a special place in our hearts, and each one of us has been made better by knowing this very decent, loyal, and kindest of men,” Head of School Mike Deely and Karen Phillips, Assistant Head of School for Institutional Development in a letter posted on its website. “He helped to found JPII in 2002 and over the years made a tremendous impact on students as a teacher, coach, mentor and confidant.
“We will sorely miss his humor, storytelling and calming presence at the start of the school day. Our community has lost an irreplaceable member. We will take comfort knowing that God blessed us every day that Mike was with us in the world.”
