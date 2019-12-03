MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are doubling down on protecting children riding the bus to and from school.
The Millersville Police Department posted a video showing the driver of a truck breaking the law by passing a bus stopped to load children. On a two-lane road, all oncoming traffic must stop for a bus loading or unloading students.
Millersville police said it will now step up efforts enforcing the rules and pulling drivers over who fail to stop.
