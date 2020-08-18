HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 60-year-old Paula Penrod.
Penrod, of Hendersonville, was last seen on July 14, 2020, and is believed to possibly be in the White House, TN area. She is believed to possibly be driving a white 2004 Toyota Camry with Tennessee tag W9758W.
Anyone with information about Penrod’s whereabouts contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303.
