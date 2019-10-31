GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the suspect in a criminal homicide on Peninsula Drive on Thursday.
Gallatin Police said the suspect is Cody W. Boettcher. He may be traveling in a 2015 black Chevrolet Malibu with Ohio registration plates HIU8066. He is from Medina, OH, located west of Akron, OH, and may be headed in that direction.
If you have information about Boettcher’s whereabouts, contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.
