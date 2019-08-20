GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who they said raped a juvenile.
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jeffrey Morris.
Authorities began investigating a report of sexual assault five days ago. They determined there was enough evidence to put a warrant out for his arrest.
Investigators said he raped a child.
Deputies believe he’s still in the Sumner County area or in southern Kentucky.
Contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office if you know Morris’ whereabouts.
