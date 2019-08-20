Jeffrey Morris - 8/20/19

Jeffrey Morris is wanted by the Sumner County Sheriff's Office on sex charges against a juvenile. (Photo: Sumner County Sheriff's Office)

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who they said raped a juvenile.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jeffrey Morris.

Authorities began investigating a report of sexual assault five days ago. They determined there was enough evidence to put a warrant out for his arrest.

Investigators said he raped a child.

Deputies believe he’s still in the Sumner County area or in southern Kentucky.

Contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office if you know Morris’ whereabouts.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.