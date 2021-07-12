GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Gallatin Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that occurred on Saturday.
Police said T’omas Woods has active warrants for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection to the incident. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone has information about the case, contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.
