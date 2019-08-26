HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When you hear the name Pablo Picasso, you’re likely to think of Spain or France, but in this case, you need to think of Hendersonville.
A unique exhibit of his later-in-life work is now on display at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center.
The Picasso most knew painted, painted in a radical way that made him a leader in the category of modern art.
Born in 1881, Picasso’s later-in-life creations have made it to Hendersonville.
“Picasso was 65 years old when he started doing ceramics,” said Cheryl Strichik, Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center Executive Director.
That’s clay pottery, and he didn’t make these for the money.
“He was already a much-established millionaire artist,” said Strichik. “I think it’s all very whimsical, light-hearted, something he felt driven to do.”
In a way he worked in clay for anyone who loved his art.
“He really wanted an opportunity for people to have a piece of his art at that time of life. His paintings were very expensive. This was the way for everyone to have a Picasso,” said Strichik.
There are 64 pieces on display in Hendersonville, easier to understand than his painted work.
“The wonderful eyes and lips on some of the plates, just imagination,” said Strichik.
Nobody will ever fully understand Picasso.
“You might see more comical or a vase, more serious or serene,” said Strichik.
Picasso, the serious artist who proved he wasn’t afraid to be funny.
The Picasso: Master in Clay exhibit can be seen at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center, 1017 Antebellum Circle, in Hendersonville through Oct. 20.
