PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a tractor trailer on Highway 109 near Old Highway 109 in Sumner County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the pedestrian was walking on Highway 109 because of an earlier crash on the same road which left his vehicle disabled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.