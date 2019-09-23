GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Britton Avenue and Joslin Street, according to police.
The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m.
The suspect’s vehicle, a white Jeep SUV, was located a short distance away from the scene.
The victim was taken to Sumner Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
