GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Britton Avenue and Joslin Street, according to Gallatin Police.
The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. The pedestrian has been identified as Keith Lamonte Bell, from Gallatin. Bell died from his injuries after being transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center.
The suspect’s vehicle, a white Jeep SUV, was located a short distance away from the scene. Police later arrested the driver, Dwain Mitchell Patton, and charged him with aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of the wreck.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
