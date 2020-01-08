HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A police officer’s widow had a huge burden lifted off her shoulders on Wednesday.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, based in New York City, paid off the mortgage for the wife of Hendersonville Police Officer Spencer Bristol. Bristol was killed last week when he was struck by a car on Interstate 65 while chasing after a suspect on foot.
“The outpouring of love and affection for this community has been unbelievable,” said Hendersonville Police Chief Mickey Miller.
On Wednesday, there was one last gesture to honor Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol’s service.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the Hendersonville Police Department,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “It saddens me to be here mourning the loss of yet another great hero.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off 53 mortgages since 2015 through its Fallen First Responder Home Program.
“When they give their kids a kiss goodbye, or their wife, and they don’t come home, we as Americans have got to say we’re going to take care of this family,” said Siller.
Bringing comfort to families whose lives have been shattered.
“The Tunnel to Towers today will pay off the mortgage. You will never have to worry about that,” said Siller. “He’s sitting up there, he’s saying ‘I am relieved that Lauren does not have to worry about the roof over their head.
“To get the news that a foundation from New York City has come here to do this wonderful thing for Lauren and Eloise, it touches my heard, and we love y’all and I thank you so much,” said Miller.
