NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Board of Regents will hold a special-called meeting later this month to consider the appointment of Dr. Orinthia T. Montague as the next president of Volunteer State Community College.
Montague is the recommendation of TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings after the three finalists participated in campus visits, including forums with campus groups and the public, last month.
The Tennessee Board of Regents will meet on July 27 to consider the recommendation.
Montague has been president of Tompkins Cortland Community College in Dryden, NY, since 2017. The public community college is part of the State University of New York System. She previously served as vice president of student affairs and chief diversity officer, and dean of students at Normandale Community College in Bloomington, MN.
Highlights Montague listed as president of Tompkins Cortland Community College include reversing a decade-long enrollment decline, establishing new community partnerships, leading the construction of a new childcare center, helping secure over $3 million in donations, developing improved communication initiatives with campus constituencies and serving on the Governor’s New York Re-Opening Advisory Task Force.
“I’m delighted to recommend Dr. Montague to the Board of Regents,” Tydings said in a news release. “We are fortunate to have had an excellent pool of candidates and three outstanding finalists, each of whom could well serve the Vol State community as its next president. I believe Dr. Montague was particularly well received during the campus forums and that her broad range of college leadership experience and work with students and her vision will help her lead Vol State to even higher levels in service its students and its communities.”
If approved by the Board of Regents, Montague would become the fourth president in Vol State’s 50-year history, succeeding Dr. Jerry Faulkner, who announced his retirement earlier this year effective Aug. 31. Faulkner has served as the college’s third president for more than nine years.
