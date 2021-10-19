NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New video released shows why a Gallatin man faces jail time not only for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol but for what prosecutors said he created afterward.
“I think you are the one who should prepare to die you globalist scum,” an animated characture of former President Donald Trump said in a video created by Jack Griffith, who also goes by the name of Juan Bibiano.
The Trump characture in the game shoots “Dem Zombies” and “Antifa.”
A Gallatin man was arrested on Monday morning by FBI agents in Gallatin on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riots.
Authorities said Griffith created the video game after the Jan. 6 riot.
Griffith pleaded guilty to unlawfully demonstrating on Capitol grounds during the riots, and prosecutors criticized him for creating the video games while his case was pending, saying he “trivialized” the riots.
Griffith could face three months in prison, according to court documents.
A Gallatin man arrested for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot in January has accepted a plea deal.
