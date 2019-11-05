GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Sumner County parent said she fears for her children’s safety when they ride the bus to school.
To catch the bus, Samantha Lassiter’s four kids have to go no farther than the mailbox. But once they're on board, she worries for their safety.
“My daughter says she had her face slammed into the front seat because she pulled up to a train track and wasn't paying attention,” said Lassiter, referring to their bus driver.
Lassiter has made several complaints against the driver since the beginning of the school year. Her kids tell her the driver uses her phone or smartwatch behind the wheel and drives dangerously.
“She whips around corners,” Lassiter said, “My kids' lives are at stake every time they get on that bus, and they shouldn't feel scared every time they get on there.”
When she called the transportation department for the district, she said the driver's supervisor asked for specific dates and times to check on the instances.
“Because he didn't have time to go through all the footage,” she explained.
A Sumner County Schools spokesperson told News4 the transportation department has checked footage and has not found evidence of these claims. He also said there have been no other complaints about this driver.
Lassiter took to Facebook Monday to ask other parents for feedback. Several commented they are familiar with the driver’s erratic behavior and have complained in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.