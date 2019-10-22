HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bedbugs in a hospital room?
One mother, who just had a baby in a Sumner County hospital, said bedbugs bit her 11-year-old daughter in the hospital’s labor and delivery suite.
The mom said the suite had a couch on it and she said that’s where she saw the bedbugs that she said bit her daughter.
Jamie Turner had just given birth to her third child on Oct. 16 at TriStar Hendersonville Hospital. That’s where she said she took a picture of a bedbug crawling on her 11-year-old daughter. She said the girl was sleeping on the couch in the same room where she had just given birth.
“I thought it was very disgusting to see the bugs there, period,” said Turner. “I just had a baby and that’s one of the things you wouldn’t think of to run across, to have bedbugs in the room with a newborn baby.”
You can see bumps in her 11-year-old daughter’s face. There are marks on her arm too.
“She was complaining about itching,” said Turner.
Bedbugs are hitchhikers. They can come into a room on luggage or on people. Experts say once you have them, they are hard to get rid of.
News4 sent pictures Turner shared with the PR Department with TriStar on Tuesday. TriStar provided a statement to News4 about the incident.
"We always strive to provide the best possible care in an environment that promotes healing and wellness, and we're sorry that this patient was dissatisfied with her experience. Our staff are trained to follow established and effective cleaning and disinfection procedures, and we conduct routine checks to help ensure our rooms are up to our standards for cleanliness. When we became aware of this complaint, we immediately brought in an exterminator to assess and treat the room, though they reported finding no pests."
