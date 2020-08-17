NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The minds of a community are on a one-year-old baby who was inside an SUV during a hit-and-run crash on Sunday afternoon.
“She definitely is a very happy kid,” said Christina Baker about her one-year-old daughter Madi. “She loves to dance. She loves music. She lights up a room when she’s in it. She has a favorite blanket. It’s a purple blanket with unicorns and rainbows.”
Madi had that favorite blanket with her Sunday afternoon as Baker and her fiancé were driving down Highway 25 near Cottontown. Sumner County Sheriff’s officials said a car pulled around the SUV in a no-passing zone. The car then cut them off, hitting the front of the vehicle. The SUV with them inside hit fences, went airborne and landed in a pond upside down submerged in water.
Two off-duty firefighters across the street ran into the water to help with the Cottontown Volunteer Fire Department and Sumner County EMS arriving at the scene.
A neighbor said he did not know how long Madi had been in the water when she was removed from the SUV.
Michaela Morales has been arrested and is accused of being the driver who hit the SUV. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vehicular assault. According to the affidavit, Morales refused to take a blood alcohol content test. The affidavit said she was previously charged with DUI in 2018.
Madi is now being treated at Vanderbilt.
“She has a heartbeat and can kind of breathe on her own, but she is on a ventilator,” said Baker. “They’re helping her breathe. They did a CT scan. There’s not any injuries to her spine, but she doesn’t have a lot of brain activity. She’s definitely on full-life support.”
Just like Madi with her favorite blanket, Christina is now in need of comfort. She said that can only come from community support.
“Pray, donate, help us,” said Baker. “Once she gets out of this, there’s going to be a lot of medical help because there’s been so much damage to her brain. If you can’t help financially, just pray and have your thoughts with us. We need anything and everything support-wise.”
A donation page for Madi has been set up on Facebook.
